CHICAGO — A restaurant group known for serving thousands of Chicago sports fans is now lending a helping hand to feed thousands of people in need this Thanksgiving holiday.

For the last 30 years, Levy Restaurants, whose food is featured at the United Center, Wrigley Field and other city venues, has prepared a big Thanksgiving meal. It’s a production so big that preppers are using the stadium-size kitchen at Guaranteed Rate Field.

SEE ALSO: Migrant camp construction begins at former Jewel-Osco lot

“This is our 27th year of doing this for Thanksgiving,” said Robin Rosenberg, the vice president of Chef De Cuisine Levy Restaurants. “What we are doing today are the components of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.”

On Tuesday, 800 pounds of sweet potatoes were on the ‘To Do List.’ Then comes the turkey on Thursday morning, all in the name of giving to others. Rosenberg said those involved are grateful to do so.

“We’ll roast it today, we’ll slice it tomorrow and then we’ll fire it in the oven Thursday morning. It is absolutely beautiful,” Rosenberg said.

More than 3,800 Thanksgiving meals will be served to Chicago residents in need. Levy Restaurants is partnering with The Salvation Army, who will serve the meals at The Salvation Army Freedom Center location for sit-down service or packaged to-go on Thanksgiving Day.