CHICAGO – Over the past 30 years, the Big Ten hasn’t been afraid to expand the number of teams in their conference.

They’ve done so a little farther west with one school while a couple east coast programs have joined the primarily midwestern group that now number 14.

Now it appears the conference could be in a position to have its most dramatic additions, with two teams on the west coast exploring the idea of membership.

Per multiple reports, the first from Jon Wilner of the Pac 12 Hotline, USC and UCLA are planning to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten as early as the 2024 season. The schools nor the conference would confirm the move and a deal for both teams to move has not been finalized.

This would be another major conference shift in what has been a trend in major college athletics over the last decade. In 2021, Oklahoma and Texas both announced they would be leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC starting with the 2025-2026 academic year.

Expansion in the Big Ten is nothing new over the last generation with Penn State bringing the league to 11 teams when they joined in the early 1990s. Nebraska then moved to the conference in 2011 after they were in the Big 12, with Maryland (ACC) and Rutgers (American Athletic Conference) joining in 2014.

Two other schools are associate members of the conference: Notre Dame, which plays in the Big Ten men’s ice hockey, and Johns Hopkins, taking part in men’s and women’s Lacrosse.