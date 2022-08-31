CHICAGO — White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely after missing Tuesday night’s game with a health issue, per a new report.

The 77-year-old manager skipped the series opener against the Royals at the recommendation of his doctors.

Per MLB insider Bob Nightengale, La Russa will remain out. He is scheduled to undergo further medical testing with his personal doctors in Arizona.

La Russa returned to the dugout last season after a long stint with the Cardinals. He began his managerial career with the White Sox in 1979.

The future Hall of Famer has been the subject of intense scrutiny from Sox fans and the national media landscape this season for walking multiple batters with 1-2 counts and other flubs.

The South Siders, picked prior to the season to repeat as AL Central champions, are currently 63-66 and six games out of the division. They are 7.5 back of the last wildcard slot.

No other information has been provided at this time. WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.