Report: Packers and Rodgers close to deal for final season

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ camp are close to a deal that will bring the reigning MVP back for one more season, according to a report by ESPN.

The two sides mutually agreed to a deal that would persuade Rodgers to show up at training camp. Once fully agreed to, the deal would help facilitate Rodgers’ exit from Green Bay after the 2021 season.

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers would void the final year of Rodgers’ current contract to help lower their cap hit. That, in return, would help Rodgers leave Green Bay and free up space for other players like soon-to-be free agent Davante Adams.

According to Schefter, the Packers wide receiver is now willing to listen to contract discussions with the team. Late last week, reports surfaced that Adams and the Packers broke off contract negotiations and were ‘in a bad place.’

