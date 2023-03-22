SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame has found the successor to long-time men’s basketball coach Mike Brey after his retirement at the end of the Fighting Irish’s 2022-23 season.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to sign Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry as the next leader of their men’s basketball program.

Shrewsberry’s Nittany Lion squad finished the year 23-14 with a 10-10 record in the Big ten and is fresh off an impressive run to the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center. Penn State advanced all the way to the title game as a no. 10 seed before being ousted by eventual champion Purdue, 65-67, back on March 12.

The Nittany Lion’s run helped propel them to a no. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they beat no. 7 seed Texas A&M in the first round, 76-59, before succumbing to no. 2 seed Texas in the second round of the tournament, 66-71.

Shrewsberry, an Indianapolis native, spent two years as Penn State’s head coach, posting a 37-31 record overall. Previously, Shrewsberry had a six-year stint as an assistant with the Boston Celtics (2013-19) sandwiched in between two stints as an assistant with Purdue (2011-13, 2019-21). Other stops include four years as an assistant at Butler (2007-11) and head coach of Indiana University-South Bend (2005-07).

Brey retired after serving as the head coach of Notre Dame for 23 years. His career coaching record, which includes a five year stint with the University of Delaware, stands at 582-329, which is a program record for career wins and winning percentage (.639).