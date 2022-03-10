MLB owners, players have a deal on a new CBA

LAKELAND, FL – FEBRUARY 17: A detailed view of a group of Rawlings official Major League baseballs sitting on the field during the Detroit Tigers Spring Training workouts at the TigerTown Facility on February 17, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

NEW YORK – After nearly 100 lockout days, baseball is back.

On Thursday afternoon, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Player’s Association have reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement. Both owners and players still have to ratify it, but when they do, spring training will be ready to open for teams in Arizona and Florida.

After the agreement, the MLB announced that a full 162-game schedule will be played and that Opening Day will now be Thursday, April 7th. This is one week later than the original date to start the season on March 31st.

This would bring an end to the lockout that began on December 2nd and was the first work stoppage in the MLB since the 1994-1995 player’s strike.

This came just a day after commissioner Rob Manfred canceled two more series in addition to the two that were called off the week before after talks stalled out. But on Thursday, the final details of the new CBA were hammered out, specifically when it came to the installation of an international draft.

Now those canceled games are back on, and according to the league, will be made up as nine-inning doubleheaders.

Included as part of the new CBA, there will be a 12-team playoff, universal designated hitter, an MLB Draft lottery, a pre-arbitration bonus pool at $50 million, a rise in minimum salaries along an increased luxury tax threshold.

