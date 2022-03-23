NEW YORK – With a new collective bargaining agreement now settled, Major League Baseball and the player’s association reportedly have come to a deal on a few rule changes for the 2022 season and beyond.

Per Joel Sherman’s report in the New York Post, three new rules were agreed to between the two sides this week: Expanded rosters through May 1st, continuing to have a runner starting on second to begin extra innings, along with starting pitchers being able to remain a designated hitter should they be in that role.

These rules still need final approval from the owners, which could come next week.

Per the report, teams will be able to have rosters of 28 players instead of 26 through May 1st due to the shortened Spring Training because of the MLB Lockout. The runner on second to begin extra innings, which was instituted during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, will remain for 2022 but nothing has been settled on it beyond that.

With the designated hitter now in both the American and National Leagues, MLB is now allowing pitchers to remain the designated hitter even if they are pulled from a game. At the moment, this would really only apply to Angels’ pitcher Shohei Ohtani, since he hits in the lineup on days when he takes the mound.

Opening Day league-wide is scheduled for April 7th, which is a week later than the initial start date due to the 99-day lockout. The Cubs will open that day with the Brewers at Wrigley Field while the White Sox will start on Friday, April 8th against the Tigers in Detroit.