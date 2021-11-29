Report: LSU expected to hire Brian Kelly as new head coach

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati won 24-13. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SOUTH BEND – After 12 seasons as head coach at Notre Dame it appears that Brian Kelly is ready to take on a new challenge.

This one will be in the Southeast Conference at a school just a few years removed from a national championship.

Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

Per numerous reports, including Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Brian Kelly is expected to be hired by LSU this week as their new head coach, replacing Ed Orgeron.

The school has yet to confirm the move.

This comes after Notre Dame finished their regular season 11-1 and ranked sixth in the AP poll. It’s expected that the Irish will be selected for a “New Years Six” bowl game with an outside shot at a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Just 7 days ago Brian Kelly was asked if he would ever leave Notre Dame aside from retirement.



Here's what he said. On to LSU pic.twitter.com/pnJj9vFxJC — Rick Tarsitano (@RickTarsitano) November 30, 2021

It also comes just a week after Kelly dismissed talk of possibly leaving Notre Dame when asked questions about his name being floated for openings, specifically the USC job that was officially filled Monday by Lincoln Riley.

“No,” said Kelly when asked if he would see himself leaving Notre Dame on his own outside of retirement. “Look, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless that fairy godmother comes by with that $250 million dollar check, my wife would want to take a look at it first. I’d have to run it by her.”

Should Kelly eventually take the job, he would leave as Notre Dame’s winningest coach in program history with a 113-40 record. He helped the Irish to the BCS National Championship in the 2012 season along with the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020.

Kelly also had seven ten-win seasons with the Irish including each of the last five seasons while also winning five games since taking over the program in 2010.

The only thing missing from his resume in South Bend was a National Championship, as the Irish lost to Alabama in 2012, Clemson in 2018, and then the Crimson Tide again in 2020 in the postseason.

Kelly did have two seasons worth of victories vacated in 2012 and 2013 by the NCAA in November of 2016 due to academic misconduct by a student athletic trainer who gave impermissible benefits to a few players on the team. Notre Dame lost an appeal to have the sanction overturned in 2018.