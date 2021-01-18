Report: Jon Lester agrees to one-year deal with Washington Nationals

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 11: Starter Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning at Progressive Field on August 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Legendary left-handed pitcher Jon Lester will not reunite with the Cubs after club declined his 2021 team option following the season.

Lester,37, has agreed on a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

He joins Kyle Schwarber as another World Series champion who will reunite with manager Davey Martinez, the former Cubs bench coach from 2015-2017.

After a phenomenal six years in Chicago, Lester off to D.C. to join Scherzer, Strasburg, Corbin. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 19, 2021

Signing in late 2014, Lester was the first big free agent signing for Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer, sparking a positive change in the clubhouse along with the addition of manager Joe Maddon.

In six seasons in Chicago, Lester was 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA and 940 strikeouts. In 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series, he was an all-star — going 19-5 with a 2.44 ERA.

Lester was 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 starts in a COVID-19-shortened season.

The terms of his deal with Washington are not available at this time.