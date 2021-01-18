Report: Jon Lester agrees to one-year deal with Washington Nationals

Legendary left-handed pitcher Jon Lester will not reunite with the Cubs after club declined his 2021 team option following the season.
Lester,37, has agreed on a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
He joins Kyle Schwarber as another World Series champion who will reunite with manager Davey Martinez, the former Cubs bench coach from 2015-2017.
Signing in late 2014, Lester was the first big free agent signing for Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer, sparking a positive change in the clubhouse along with the addition of manager Joe Maddon.
In six seasons in Chicago, Lester was 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA and 940 strikeouts. In 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series, he was an all-star — going 19-5 with a 2.44 ERA.
Lester was 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 starts in a COVID-19-shortened season.
The terms of his deal with Washington are not available at this time.