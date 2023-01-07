SEATTLE, Wash. — Former Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock has signed a contract with the Seattle Mariners, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

According to Passan, the deal is for one year and $7 million.

Pollock, a 35-year-old outfielder known for his prowess hitting against left-handed pitching, hit .245 with 40 extra base hits and 56 runs batted in last season overall for the White Sox.

Pollock joined the South Siders during the 2022 offseason after coming off a career year in 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he tied a career-high in home runs with 21, and set new career highs in OPS (.892) and slugging percentage in seasons where he played more than 100 games (.536).