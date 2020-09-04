Report: Cubs bring back reliever Pedro Strop

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 08: Pedro Strop #46 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on June 8, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Pirates 3-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Former 2016 World Series champion Pedro Strop is returning to the Cubs, according to a report Friday evening.

Strop, 35, was recently released by Cincinnati after suffering a groin injury earlier in the season.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN has confirmed the report and said he will report to the Cubs’ alternate site in South Bend.

Strop was acquired along with Jake Arrieta from the Baltimore Orioles in 2013 in exchange for Scott Feldman and Steve Clevinger.

Speculation erupted last week when Strop posted on Instagram that he was back in Chicago.

Strop had a 2.90 ERA in seven seasons with the Cubs. He only pitched 2.1 innings for the Reds this season before he was released.

Despite being 22-15, the bullpen has been a question mark this season as Cubs relievers have accounted for just 1.3 WAR, which ranks 26th in the league.