CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have signed a right-handed pitcher who won the Most Valuable Player award in the Korean Baseball Organization this year, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan posted on X that the White Sox signed Erick Fedde to a two-year, $15 million contract. The 30-year-old pitcher went 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA with the KBO’s NC Dinos, which earned him league MVP honors.

Before playing in the KBO last season, Fedde pitched parts of six seasons for the Washington Nationals, where he made 88 starts and put up a career record of 21-33 with a 5.41 ERA.

Fedde joins shortstop Paul DeJong in the South Siders’ 2023-24 free agent class.

Major League Baseball’s winter meetings are going on in Nashville, Tennessee until Wednesday, Dec.6.

Pitchers and catchers are expected to report to Spring Training sometime from Feb. 13-15, 2024.