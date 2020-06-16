Report: Chicago still in mix for NHL hub city

CHICAGO – The United Center could still see some action.

Chicago reportedly remains in the mix to be one of the NHL’s two hub cities for the expanded 24-team playoff.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said Commissioner Gary Bettman listed all ten finalists on Monday’s Board of Governors call with the Windy City gaining momentum among players.

“One American city that has pushed through of late is Chicago,” noted LeBrun on TSN’s Insider Trading. “Yes, Vegas is a lock, but if for whatever reason Toronto or Vancouver or Edmonton can’t work out, a lot of people like Chicago. I’ll tell you who else likes Chicago – the players like being in Chicago. That’s a consideration when the two sides try to figure out the two hubs.”

The league has said it will not choose a Canadian city if players are subject to the 14-day quarantine currently in effect at the border.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is “open” to the NHL operating a playoff hub city in Canada as long as it is allowed by local health authorities.

A final decision for the two hosts could be made any day now, but likely will be announced next week.