Former WNBA MVP Candace Parker has decided to play for the Chicago Sky according to a person familiar with the decision.

Parker played her entire 13-year career with the Los Angeles Sparks and is an unrestricted free agent so she can’t officially sign with Chicago until Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because no official announcement is allowed until Feb. 1.