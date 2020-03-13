WATCH LIVE
WGN News at Nine

Report: Bears agree to terms with LB Danny Trevathan on 3-year extension

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Football: Chicago Bears Danny Trevathan (59) during game vs Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Denver, CO 9/15/2019
CREDIT: Jamie Schwaberow (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)
(Set Number: X162888 TK1 )

The Bears have resigned linebacker Danny Trevathan to a three-year contract extension, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The move comes after the Bears recently cut Prince Amukamara and Taylor Gabriel to free up $16.5M of cap space.

The terms of the agreement are not known at this time.

Trevathan played in just nine games last year after suffering a gruesome arm injury against Detroit in Week 9. He was placed on IR on Dec. 18.

In 2018, he had 102 combined tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

He signed with the Bears prior to the 2016 season after spending four years with the Broncos.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News