Report: Bears agree to terms with LB Danny Trevathan on 3-year extension

Football: Chicago Bears Danny Trevathan (59) during game vs Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Denver, CO 9/15/2019 CREDIT: Jamie Schwaberow (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X162888 TK1 )

The Bears have resigned linebacker Danny Trevathan to a three-year contract extension, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The move comes after the Bears recently cut Prince Amukamara and Taylor Gabriel to free up $16.5M of cap space.

The terms of the agreement are not known at this time.

Trevathan played in just nine games last year after suffering a gruesome arm injury against Detroit in Week 9. He was placed on IR on Dec. 18.

In 2018, he had 102 combined tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

He signed with the Bears prior to the 2016 season after spending four years with the Broncos.

Sources: The #Bears have agreed to terms with LB and team leader Danny Trevathan on a 3-year extension. Some work before the league year officially opens with a key piece of their team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020