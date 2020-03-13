Report: Bears agree to terms with LB Danny Trevathan on 3-year extension

The Bears have resigned linebacker Danny Trevathan to a three-year contract extension, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
The move comes after the Bears recently cut Prince Amukamara and Taylor Gabriel to free up $16.5M of cap space.
The terms of the agreement are not known at this time.
Trevathan played in just nine games last year after suffering a gruesome arm injury against Detroit in Week 9. He was placed on IR on Dec. 18.
In 2018, he had 102 combined tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
He signed with the Bears prior to the 2016 season after spending four years with the Broncos.