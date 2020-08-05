Renteria optimistic that Carlos Rodon’s stay on IL won’t be for long

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 03: Carlos Rodon #55 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on August 03, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – He was a prospect that arrived on the south side even before the rebuild began.

Carlos Rodon was the team’s first round selection in 2014 and the hope was for him to be a mainstay of the rotation by the end of the decade. While there have been bright spots along the way, injuries have hindered his ability to be a constant part of the White Sox staff.

So one can imagine how disappointed he along with fans were when he had to leave Monday’s start with the Brewers in Milwaukee after just two innings with soreness in his pitching shoulder. Less than 24 hours later, Rodon was placed on the 10-day IL.

Yet Rick Renteria wasn’t all “doom and gloom” when it came to the pitcher on Tuesday, believing this stay will not be lengthy.

“Hopefully this isn’t going to be a long, protracted stay on the IL and we’ll be able to have him soon,” said Renteria.”We are optimistic, actually. Obviously the next few days, time will tell where we’re at. But from the conversations that I’ve had, we should be optimistic about where he’s at.”

That would be some great news for Rodon, who has been dealing with ailments since the 2017 season. He pitched only 12 games that year as he struggled with bursitis in his shoulder that would eventually lead to surgery in September of that year.

Rodon returned to pitch in June of 2018 and would pitch in 20 games that season. He’d start opening day for the White Sox in 2019 but made it through just seven starts before undergoing Tommy John surgery that cost him the rest of the season.

Now comes this just two starts into Rodon’s 2020 season.

“Obviously, initially, he looked like he was a little disappointed like anyone would be that wants to go out and compete. He wasn’t overly concerned, but again, we’re airing on the side of caution more than anything,” said Renteria of meeting with Rodon after being pulled from the game. “I’m sure that once he gets through the next few days to see where he’s at, he’ll have a better idea of what’s going on with him.

“I think, like anyone, he’s obviously disappointed and I know he’ll be ready to get back as soon as he possibly can.”

In the meantime, Renteria has to find ways to continue to replace starters early in 2020. Michael Kopech decided not to play this year, and Reynaldo Lopez is still on the IL along with Rodon. The manager said he’ll evaluate what to do about the rotation in the coming days.

For now, however, hard luck Rodon must watch the White Sox from the sidelines for at least the next ten days.