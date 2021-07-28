Reds Beat Cubs, Two More HR for Votto

Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto points to his name on his jersey after hitting a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Votto homered twice for the second consecutive day, going deep in his fifth straight game to match a Cincinnati record as the Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Mahle tossed six scoreless innings for the Reds, who beefed up their bullpen again by acquiring right-hander Mychal Givens from Colorado before the game. Tyler Stephenson and Shogo Akiyama each had two RBIs, and Jesse Winker doubled twice and drove in a run.

The 37-year-old Votto is the ninth hitter in Reds history, dating to 1900, to homer in five straight games. It was his 15th career multi-homer game.

Votto launched a 1-1 curveball from Zach Davies deep into the left-field bleachers leading off the second. Votto tagged Cory Abbott for a two-run shot to center on a 3-1 fastball in the ninth, giving him 19 homers this season and seven during his five-game surge.

Mahle (8-3) scattered five hits and walked one in his first win since June 16. Newly acquired relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson followed with a scoreless inning each in their Reds debuts before Ryan Hendrix allowed two runs in the ninth, on RBI singles by David Bote and Ian Happ.

Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom each had two hits for fading Chicago. The Cubs have dropped two straight and seven of 11.

Davies (6-7) was tagged for four runs and seven hits. The wiry right-hander struck out eight but walked four.

Votto’s opposite-field shot put the Reds ahead 1-0 in the second. Winker lined a double to the center-field wall in the third to drive in Cincinnati’s second run.

Stephenson’s long single to the left-field wall in the fifth plated two runs to make it 4-0. Kris Bryant threw out Stephenson at second.

Dillon Maples hit Akiyama with a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth to force in a run before the Reds scored three in the ninth to pull away.