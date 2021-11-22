Red Stars manager Rory Dames resigns after 11 years with the club

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – AUGUST 21: Head coach Rory Dames of Chicago Red Stars calls to players against Paris Saint-Germain during The Women’s Cup Third Place match at Lynn Family Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When the club has been in the National Women’s Soccer League, he’s been the man to lead them onto the pitch.

But just before midnight on Sunday, it was announced that the Chicago Red Stars’ longtime manager would be leaving his position.

Rory Dames has resigned his position with the team after 11 years, which includes all nine seasons the Red Stars have been in the NWSL. He began his coaching tenure with the club when they were in the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

Per a news release from the team, Dames informed team management about his decision after their loss to the Washington Spirit in the NWSL Championship Game on Saturday in Louisville.

“For 11 years, I have dedicated myself to help build the Chicago Red Stars into one of the top international clubs. Effective today, I’m refocusing my attention to my family and future endeavors, and I am resigning as coach of the Chicago Red Stars,” said Dames in a statement released by the club. “I’d like to thank the Chicago Red Stars organization, the fans and the players who I have had the opportunity to work with in their professional soccer careers.

“I look forward to watching the Chicago Red Stars and the NWSL continue to grow and evolve while supporting their players.”

Dames helped the club to playoff appearances in six-straight seasons and appearances in the regular season NWSL Championship in 2019 and 2021. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, he guided the Red Stars to the NWSL Challenge Cup final where they lost to the Houston Dash.

Assitant coaches will collectively take on the duties for Dames until a full-time replacement is found.

“Under Rory’s leadership we have been a remarkably consistent and excellent club on the field. We continually evaluate our team and front office environment, and given the dynamic change underway in the league, it is time to begin the next chapter of the Red Stars with a search for new leadership of the team,” said the club in a statment.