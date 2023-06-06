LOS ANGELES — The Chicago Red Stars got a very unique opportunity to start the week.

Monday night games are quite rare in the National Women’s Soccer League, but the club got the chance to take the field last night in Los Angeles on that day this week.

Thanks to a scheduling conflict at BMO Stadium on Sunday, the match was moved 24 hours later, with some dubbing the game “Monday Night Football.”

For at least one night, it was lucky for the Red Stars, who are trying to turn their 2023 NWSL season around as June begins.

Thanks to a pair of goals by Ava Cook, the club knocked off Angel City FC 2-1 for their second consecutive win in regular season play. The Red Stars beat the Pride at SeatGeek Stadium on May 27 in an NWSL league contest, but did lose in a Challenge Cup match to Racing Louisville on May 31.

It was also the 100th regular season match for defender and Naperville native Casey Kreuger. She’s taken the field for all of those for the Red Stars, becoming the sixth in franchise history to do so.

It was the first career brace for Cook, who got her scores in the first half in the 16th and 27th minutes. She became the fourth in Red Stars history to have two goals in a half, joining Sam Kerr, Yuki Nagasato and Christen Press.

Alyssa Naeher and the defense held their own for most of the match, only allowing an 87th minute goal to Sydney Leroux in her first game back in nearly a year due to injury.

But Cook’s two scores were enough to give the club their first win on the road and their third in the 2023 season as they now sit 3-6-1. The Red Stars are home on Saturday for another regular season match against the North Carolina Courage at 7 p.m.