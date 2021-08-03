Red Stars keep their winning ways going at SeatGeek Stadium

CHICAGO – Home is where the wins have been for a good part of this summer, and they’ve had some creative ways to get on the scoreboard at times during the stretch.

In their previous two games at SeatGeek Stadium, the Red Stars got four of their five goals thanks to their opponents. They got the benefit of two “own goals” by Houston in a 2-1 victory on July 11th then got two more in a 3-1 triumph over OL Reign on July 18th.

That kind of magic wouldn’t be necessary for the club this past week, as they had no trouble finding the net in extending their winning ways at home.

Two first half goals gave the Red Stars a lead they wouldn’t relinquish against the Washinton Spirit as they went onto a 3-1 victory Sunday at SeatGeek Stadium. Mallory Pugh’s score in the 19th minute was followed by one from Rachel Hill 20 minutes later.

Morgan Gautrat gave the club some insurance in the 80th minute after the Spirit got on the board to seal the victory. Along with a three-game home winning streak, it’s also the Red Stars fourth win in their last five games as their 20 points have them in a tie for second in the NWSL with NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Both clubs sit five points behind the first place Portland Thorns, who currently have 25 points.

Hey @whitesox and @Cubs, how far do we think this Mallory Mash™️ went? https://t.co/Gf7Rxr51Hu — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) August 2, 2021

Pugh’s goal on Sunday caught some attention due to her celebration, as she pretended to hit a baseball out of the park with teammates Danielle Colaprico serving as the “catcher.”

Postgame celebration for our newest members of the 10K NWSL Minutes club! @vdibernardo10 @KealiaOhai pic.twitter.com/x65vLra96I — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) August 2, 2021

Also during the match, Vanessa DiBernardo and Kealia Watt each reached the 10,000 minute mark in NWSL play. DiBernardo, a native at Naperville, became the sixth player in league history to reach that milestone with one team.