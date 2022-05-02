CHICAGO – It was the start of something new with an opponent who was quite familiar at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday evening.

In their first of 22 NWSL regular season matches in 2022, the Red Stars were taking on Racing Louisville FC for the third time this year. Both clubs met in Challenge Cup play over the previous month, playing to draws in each match-up.

That would change in this contest staged on a rainy night in Bridgeview as the Red Stars got the upper hand against their regional foe to get their first regular season victory, a 2-1 result at SeatGeek Stadium.

All of the scoring was done in the first 25 minutes for both clubs, taking place before a storm forced the game into a delay before halftime. A corner kick from Danielle Colaprico was headed in Ella Stevens in a first-minute goal to put Chicago in the lead.

Emily Fox would level things in the 11th minute for Louisville with a goal, but the Red Stars answered in the 25th minute with a score from Bianca St-Georges to retake the lead.

Alyssa Naeher and the Red Stars’ defense would shut the door after that, with the goalkeeper making a few key saves in the second half to secure the three points.

This is the first of two home matches for the club to open the 2022 regular season as they’ll host the reigning league champion Washington Spirit on Saturday in a rematch of the NWSL Championship Game last November.