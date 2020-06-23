Red Stars get a new schedule, set roster for the NWSL tournament

Bridgeview, IL – JULY 21: Chicago Red Stars midfielder Julie Ertz (8) focuses on the ball in game action during a NWSL game between the Chicago Red Stars and the North Carolina Courage on July 21, 2019 at SeatGeek Stadium, in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Since the schedule was set for the National Women’s Soccer League tournament in Utah, things had held pretty much to plan.

The Chicago Red Stars would be among nine teams taking part, with games ready to begin on June 27th. That gave the team the honor of being the first professional sports team in Chicago to return to play after the pandemic.

That’s still going to be the case, but thanks to a team’s withdrawal from the tournament, the schedule is going to be a little different.

After the Orlando Pride withdrew from the tournament due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests on Monday, the Red Stars opponents and gamedays have been shuffled around a bit.

Frankly, it gives the team a tougher schedule against some of the better teams in the NWSL.

The Red Stars will still open on Saturday at 9 PM at Zion’s Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah, only this time it will be against the Washington Spirit. Their second game will also be a bit earlier, with the team moving up to play the Portland Thorns on July 1st at 11:30 AM.

Instead of a July 4th night game as originally planned, the team will now play the morning of July 5th against reigning league champion North Carolina Courage. They defeated the Red Stars in the NWSL Championship Game in Cary, North Carolina back in October.

As originally planned, the Red Stars will finish the preliminary round on July 12th but have a different opponent. Utah Royals FC will be their opponent instead of Sky Blue FC, with kickoff coming at 9 PM.

The knockout tournament begins on July 17th and culminates with the championship game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on July 26th.

With the schedule change official, the Red Stars released their full roster for the tournament, and it features a number of familiar names.

Five members of the US Women’s National team who were on the Red Stars last season return – forward Morgan Brian, defender Tierna Davidson, defender Julie Ertz, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, and defender Casey Short. The team has also signed goalkeeper Cassie Miller, forward Sarah Luebbert and defender Zoe Morse.

The team also announced that longtime midfielder midfielder Alyssa Mautz, who has played in a club-record 124 matches, will miss the tournament after suffering an ACL tear in her left knee during a training session.