Red Stars defender Casey Krueger added to the full USWNT roster

BRIDGEVIEW, IL – APRIL 15: Casey Krueger #6 of the Chicago Red Stars looks on during a game between Portland Thorns FC and Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium on April 15, 2021 in Bridgeview, Illinois.

CHICAGO – While she was selected to the squad, there was no guarantee that she was going to have the chance to play in Tokyo.

Chicago Red Stars defender and Naperville native Casey Krueger was named one of four alternates for the Summer Olympic Games starting later this month, but was only eligible if a player was injured.

But thanks to a change by the IOC, that won’t be the case anymore.

Casey Krueger Joins U.S. Womens National Team's Olympic Roster as Full Member



Thanks to 22 players being allowed on the main roster for each team participating in the Olympics, Krueger officially became a full member of the US Women’s National Team on Friday. This means she can be chosen for one of the 18 available roster spots for each match during the entire tournament.

“I’m incredibly excited about the news,” said Krueger in a statement released by the team. “With that said, my mindset doesn’t change. I’m grateful for this opportunity and no matter what role I’m asked to play, I’ll do anything and everything I can to help the team be successful.”

Krueger will be one of four members of the Red Stars to be on the USWNT team for the games, joining goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, midfielder Julie Ertz, and defender Tierna Davidson. Head athletic trainer Emily Fortunato will also be with the team in Tokyo as well.

A member of the Red Stars since the 2016 season, Krueger has 34 appearances with the national team, picking up three assists in those contests. She has already joined the national team, having played her final game for the Red Stars before the Olympics last Friday in a win over the Washington Spirit.

The former Naperville Central High School star also was a standout a Florida State University before starting her career in the NWSL and in the international game.