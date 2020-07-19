Red Stars advance to the semifinals of the NWSL Challenge Cup

HERRIMAN, UTAH – JULY 18: Sarah Gorden #11 of the Chicago Red Stars celebrates with Danielle Colaprico #24 and Casey Short #6 celebrate after defeating the OL Reign FC in the quarterfinal match of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium on July 18, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

HERRIMAN, Utah – Nothing like a little competitive chaos to shake up the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup in an already unusual year.

Before they even took the field, the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the eigth-team tournament were eliminated, with the only higher seed winning being No. 4 Houston. Every match was tied after full time, requiring an immediate shootout to declare the winner.

Why should the final game of the quarterfinal round be any different? That would end up working to the Chicago Red Stars advantage.

A scoreless draw between the third-seeded OL Reign and the sixth-seeded Red Stars in regulation forced another shootout. There is was Chicago that connected on all four attempts to win the penalty found 4-3 to advance to the semifinal.

Julie Ertz, Vanessa DiBernardo, Kaelia Watt, and Rachel Hill connected on their kicks. OL Reign’s Lauren Barnes hit the post on the last attempt to seal the victory for the Red Stars, sending them to a semifinal match-up with seventh-seed Sky Blue FC on Wednesday at 9 PM.

Before the penalties, it was goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher that was the standout for the Red Stars, keeping a number of strong OL Reign out of the net. Here six saves were a tournament-high for the keeper, and were needed as the team wasn’t able to get on the board.

But they did so in the penalties and in the process kept their tournament along with the competitive chaos that’s created a most unique Challenge Cup Final Four.