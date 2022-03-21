CHICAGO – For weeks, the main focus has been what the team is about to do at the NHL trade deadline as the Blackhawks look to start a rebuild under new general manager Kyle Davidson.

Hence forwards Brandon Hagel and Ryan Carpenter along with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury were traded at the deadline mainly for draft capital along with two prospects. This is all part of a team now exclusively looking forward after missing the playoffs three of the last four years and most likely again this year.

While a number of those draft picks won’t even be selected this year or even begin to contribute for years, one prospect with Chicago roots is already at the NHL level as the team starts a new chapter.

Wilmette native Alex Vlasic was signed to a three-year entry-level contract by the Blackhawks last week as he makes his way from college to professional hockey. A second round pick of the team in the 2019 NHL Draft (43rd overall), the defenseman immediately made his way from Boston University’s team to his hometown professional team this weekend.

Vlasic made his NHL debut on Saturday against the Wild in St. Paul then played in his first United Center game on Sunday against the Jets. He logged just over six minutes against Minnesota then was just under eight against Winnipeg on Sunday.

This moment, and Vlasic’s reaction to a bit of a surreal week, were part of this week’s “Random Hawlight” from WGN News Now. You can see Larry Hawley’s video on his first week with the Blackhawks by clicking on the video above.