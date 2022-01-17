Purdue outlasts Illinois in a memorable Big Ten contest

CHAMPAIGN, IL – JANUARY 17: Andre Curbelo #5 of the Illinois Fighting Illini shoots the ball against Isaiah Thompson #11 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at State Farm Center on January 17, 2022 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN – It was a late morning and early afternoon that fans of Illinois and Purdue won’t forget anytime soon.

In the end, however, the Boilermakers are going to feel a little better about a classic contest that took place at the State Farm Center on Monday.

The visitors led the majority of the second half, but the Illini rallied in regulation then in the first overtime to keep the game going. In the second extra session, Purdue was able to pull away for good, winning it 96-88 in arguably the best game in the Big Ten this season.

Eric Hunter Jr. came off the bench to score eight of his 11 points in the second overtime for the Boilermakers which helped the visitors pull away and improve to 4-2 in the conference.

It’s the first loss for Illinois in conference play, ending their six-game winning streak to open conference play, which was their longest in 17 years.