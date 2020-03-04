Positivity for the Bulls comes from Coby White during a memorable February

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 25: Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls reacts to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 25, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – There hasn’t been much to root for if you’re a Bulls fan for a myriad of reasons over the past few months.

From the injuries, inconsistent play, questionable decisions by head coach Jim Boylen, or general dissatisfaction with front office, angst is the only universal feeling around the team’s’ fan base.

But over the course of a month – more specifically the last two weeks – a bright light emerged from a very clouded stretch for the franchise. Perhaps lending some hope to the future, it came from one of the Bulls’ rookies, who proceeded to make some history in a memorable February.

COBY. WHITE.



RT to congratulate Coby White on earning the NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month!



📝: https://t.co/hcxEG6FyUh pic.twitter.com/KkdPiXOvrj — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 3, 2020

Bulls guard Coby White was named the Eastern Conference’s Rookie of the Month after he averaged 20.1 points and 4.1 assists during the month.

His most memorable stretch came during a three-game stretch a week-and-a-half ago, when White put his name alongside another great member of the Bulls from North Carolina – Michael Jordan.

Electrifying. @CobyWhite tonight scored a career-high 35 points and became the first rookie in NBA history to score 30+ points in three consecutive games coming off the bench 🔥 pic.twitter.com/55XY73vYLL — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 26, 2020

White became the first Bulls’ rookie since Jordan in the 1984-1985 season to score 30 points in at least three consecutive games. He had 33 against the Suns on February 22nd then again the next night against the Wizards.

Two days later, he followed those performances with a career-high 35 points against the Thunder. In those games combined, White hit 18 three-pointers while hitting over 50 percent of his shots from long range.

For the season, White is averaging 12.6 points and 2.5 assists per game, remaining as a reserve the entire season despite a number of injuries. Boylen has said multiple times that he prefers the guard to come off the bench to provide a spark to the second unit.

For the moment, that seems to be working, as the rookie’s performances continue to be a positive in a rough stretch for the franchise.