CHICAGO — On this Mother’s Day weekend in Chicago, it was a rough few days for Chicago’s baseball teams, a history-making moment for a basketball team, and a St. Louis sweep for a soccer club.
These and more are featured in the wrap-up of the weekend in sports in photos from WGN News Now.
1. A rough two days in Minnesota for the Cubs – After scoring a victory over the Twins on Friday evening, the Cubs pitching imploded against the Minnesota hitters the next two days. They gave up 27 runs in a pair of games, losing 11-1 on Saturday night and then 16-3 on Sunday. Now at 19-21, they’ll start a three-game series against the Astros on Monday in Houston.
2. Another Lost Series For White Sox – Once again, the chance for the White Sox to get a little momentum in May disappeared on Sunday afternoon. After splitting their first two games at Guaranteed Rate Field against the reigning champion Astros, a bad first inning cost them on Sunday as Houston won the series. Three runs against Lucas Giolito in the opening frame were enough to send the White Sox to a 4-2 loss as they drop to 14-28 on the season. They’ll start a three-game series against the Guardians on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
3. Jose Abreu Returns – For the first time in his MLB career, Jose Abreu faced the White Sox as an opponent at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first baseman got a tribute video before the start of Friday’s game and then a standing ovation when he stepped to the plate for the first time. Abreu was a three-time All-Star and 2020 American League MVP with the White Sox from 2014 through 2022.
4. Chicago Sky Make WNBA History – For the first time in the history of the WNBA, a game was played in Canada on Saturday with the Sky taking part in the contest. They faced the Lynx in the exhibition contest at a sold out Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and pulled out an 82-74 victory. The same two teams will meet this Friday to open the regular season in Minneapolis.
5. A St. Louis Sweep For The Fire – After a very unusual start to the week, things ended well for Chicago Fire FC. After firing manager Ezra Hendrickson on Monday, the club beat expansion St. Louis City FC on Tuesday in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup at SeatGeek Stadium. Four days later, they defeated them again at Soldier Field 1-0 in MLS play as Rafael Czichos’ first half goal was enough for the win. Naperville native Chris Brady got the clean sheet in goal.
6. Red Stars Goalie Reaches Milestone – It wasn’t the best of afternoons for the goalkeeper or the club as the Red Stars lost to Racing Louisville FC 3-0 on Saturday afternoon on the road, but it still was a history-making day for Alyssa Naeher. She made her 150th appearance in goal, becoming the first in NWSL history to reach that milestone. Naeher played her first three years in the league with the Boston Breakers before joining the Red Stars in 2016.