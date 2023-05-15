CHICAGO — On this Mother’s Day weekend in Chicago, it was a rough few days for Chicago’s baseball teams, a history-making moment for a basketball team, and a St. Louis sweep for a soccer club.

These and more are featured in the wrap-up of the weekend in sports in photos from WGN News Now.



MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 13: Alex Kirilloff #19 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his solo home run for his second of the day with a celebratory fishing rod and vest in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on May 13, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 14: Marcus Stroman #0 of the Chicago Cubs looks on after being relieved against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field on May 14, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 13: Hayden Wesneski #19 of the Chicago Cubs reacts to giving up a two-run home run to Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field on May 13, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Cubs 11-1. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 13: Joey Gallo #13 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his three-run home run with Ryan Jeffers #27 and Willi Castro #50 in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on May 13, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

1. A rough two days in Minnesota for the Cubs – After scoring a victory over the Twins on Friday evening, the Cubs pitching imploded against the Minnesota hitters the next two days. They gave up 27 runs in a pair of games, losing 11-1 on Saturday night and then 16-3 on Sunday. Now at 19-21, they’ll start a three-game series against the Astros on Monday in Houston.

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 14: Hanser Alberto #26 of the Chicago White Sox helps Luis Robert Jr. #88 don a hat and jacket after Robert Jr. hit a home run in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 14, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 14: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros and Chas McCormick #20 celebrate after defeating the Chicago White Sox 4-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 14, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 13: Corey Julks #9 of the Houston Astros slides to catch a fly ball in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 14: Yainer Diaz #21 of the Houston Astros hits a home run in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 14, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

2. Another Lost Series For White Sox – Once again, the chance for the White Sox to get a little momentum in May disappeared on Sunday afternoon. After splitting their first two games at Guaranteed Rate Field against the reigning champion Astros, a bad first inning cost them on Sunday as Houston won the series. Three runs against Lucas Giolito in the opening frame were enough to send the White Sox to a 4-2 loss as they drop to 14-28 on the season. They’ll start a three-game series against the Guardians on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 12: Jose Abreu #79 of the Houston Astros tips his hat to the crowd before batting in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox’s Yoan Moncada hugs Houston Astros’ Jose Abreu (79) before their baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox’s Andrew Vaughn, right, taps former teammate Houston Astros’ Jose Abreu, second from right, on the back as Abreu talks with Yoan Moncada, center, and Gavin Sheets, left, before a baseball game Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu smiles as he leaves the field after catching a line-out by Chicago White Sox’s Seby Zavala during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Houston Astros’ Jose Abreu watches his single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 13: Luis Robert Jr. #88 and Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox laugh with Jose Abreu #79 of the Houston Astros before the game at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

3. Jose Abreu Returns – For the first time in his MLB career, Jose Abreu faced the White Sox as an opponent at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first baseman got a tribute video before the start of Friday’s game and then a standing ovation when he stepped to the plate for the first time. Abreu was a three-time All-Star and 2020 American League MVP with the White Sox from 2014 through 2022.

4. Chicago Sky Make WNBA History – For the first time in the history of the WNBA, a game was played in Canada on Saturday with the Sky taking part in the contest. They faced the Lynx in the exhibition contest at a sold out Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and pulled out an 82-74 victory. The same two teams will meet this Friday to open the regular season in Minneapolis.

5. A St. Louis Sweep For The Fire – After a very unusual start to the week, things ended well for Chicago Fire FC. After firing manager Ezra Hendrickson on Monday, the club beat expansion St. Louis City FC on Tuesday in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup at SeatGeek Stadium. Four days later, they defeated them again at Soldier Field 1-0 in MLS play as Rafael Czichos’ first half goal was enough for the win. Naperville native Chris Brady got the clean sheet in goal.

6. Red Stars Goalie Reaches Milestone – It wasn’t the best of afternoons for the goalkeeper or the club as the Red Stars lost to Racing Louisville FC 3-0 on Saturday afternoon on the road, but it still was a history-making day for Alyssa Naeher. She made her 150th appearance in goal, becoming the first in NWSL history to reach that milestone. Naeher played her first three years in the league with the Boston Breakers before joining the Red Stars in 2016.