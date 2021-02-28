PGA golfers wear red & black to honor Tiger Woods

Tommy Fleetwood, left, of England, and Cameron Champ watch his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the Workday Championship golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. Both are wearing clothing honoring Tiger Woods. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BRADENTON, Fla. – Several players wore a red shirt with black pants Sunday at the WGC Workday Championship to show support for Tiger Woods as he recovers from career-threatening leg injuries.

Tony Finau took it an extra step by arriving at the Concession course with his cap turned backward.

“Red and black, we know that’s what Tiger does on Sundays, so just to join in and just let Tiger know we’re supporting him in the best way we can,” Finau said. “We’re still playing and we miss him out here, but it was cool just to be a part of that.”

Woods suffered serious injuries to his right leg and foot when his SUV crashed off a road and tumbled down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs on Tuesday. After a prolonged surgery to put the shattered bones back together, he is recovering and was said to be in good spirits.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

“I think just for everyone to show their appreciation for what he means to us out here,” said Rory McIlroy about the tribute. “If there was no Tiger Woods, I just the think the tour and the game of golf in general would be in a worse place. He’s meant a lot to us, he still does mean a lot to us and I think that was just a little way to show that.”