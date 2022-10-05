Pat Hughes and Steve Stone are both nominees for the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

CHICAGO – Two longtime members of Chicago baseball broadcasting are a step closer to receiving one of the most prestigious broadcasting honors in the sport.

On Wednesday, the Baseball Hall of Fame has announced that Cubs radio play-by-play announcer Pat Hughes along with White Sox television color commentator Steve Stone are one of ten finalists for the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award.

That’s given annually to an announcer for excellence in baseball broadcasting, with Dave Campbell, Joe Castiglione, Gary Cohen, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Jerry Howarth, Ernie Johnson Sr., and Duane Kuiper also being nominated for the honor.

The Frick Award winner will be announced on December 7th at Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings in San Diego. That person will be honored next summer as part of the Baseball Hall of Fame Weekend in Cooperstown from July 21st through the 24th.

Calling games for 40 years in the MLB, Hughes has been broadcasting games on the radio for the team since 1996 and has also picked up television play-by-play duties over the past few years. He was recently inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 and has been Illinois Sportscaster of the Year nine times.

A 1980 American League Cy Young Award winner, Stone has been broadcasting games in Chicago for 35 years, with a number of those coming in the WGN-TV booth. He started with 20 years on the north side with the Cubs as he worked with Harry and Chip Caray along with others on television broadcasts.

Stone has been with the White Sox for 15 seasons, teaming up with longtime play-by-play broadcaster and Frick Award winner Hawk Harrelson and Jason Benetti.