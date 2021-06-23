Pat Foley will have one more chapter in his storied Blackhawks’ broadcasting career

CHICAGO – He’s been on the call over the span of five decades, from the Denis Savard, Al Secord, Doug Wilson era of the 1980s and the competitive teams early in the 1990s.

He was there when the franchise slipped at the turn of the century then built into a dynasty in the 2010s. Now as the 2020s get going, Pat Foley is going to have one last story to tell to Blackhawks’ fans over the next year.

Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Pat Foley will call his final season of #Blackhawks hockey during the 2021-22 campaign.



A titan of the NHL and Chicago broadcasting community, Foley’s 39th season in the booth will include a year-long celebration. pic.twitter.com/9RCJ1SBhxY — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 23, 2021

On Wednesday, the Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer said in a statement released through the Blackhawks that he’ll step aside after the 2021-2022 season. Foley said that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to continue after the expiration of his contract after this upcoming campaign, and agreed with a transition plan set forth by the franchise.

Today the Blackhawks say that longtime play-by-play announcer Pat Foley’s 2021-2022 season in the booth will be his last, completing 39-years as a broadcaster for the team. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/MXkoXXBguo — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 23, 2021

He will call games for the Blackhawks this upcoming season along with another play-by-play announcer to be hired as a way to “pass the torch” in the broadcast booth.

It will end 39 seasons of Foley calling games, starting in 1980 with a two season break between 2006 and 2008 before returning to call three Stanley Cup championship teams in the 2010s.

