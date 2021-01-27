Pat Fitzgerald agrees to new deal with Northwestern through 2030

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald encourages his players on the field during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Northwestern beat Auburn 35-19. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CHICAGO – Pat Fitzgerald is going to be saying ‘Go Cats!’ for at least another decade.

Coach Fitz agreed to a new ten-year contract with Northwestern that runs through 2030.

“From the moment I stepped on campus as an undergraduate, I have believed this is the finest University in the country, with the potential to offer an unmatched student-athlete experience,” said Fitzgerald. “Stacy, Jack, Ryan, Brendan and I have always been grateful to call Northwestern our home, and be part of the Wildcats family. With the unparalleled leadership of President Morty Schapiro, athletic director Jim Phillips, senior vice president for business and finance Craig Johnson, vice president and general counsel Stephanie Graham, athletic department chief financial officer Kevin White, and Chairmen Lanny Martin, Bill Osborn and Pat Ryan, alongside so many others, we have built the foundation to compete for championships in tandem with the best academic and personal development opportunity anywhere in college football. We all have a lot to be proud of, but our best is yet to come.”

Fitzgerald is no stranger to the rumor mill for NFL jobs, but after another strong 2020 campaign, multiple teams reportedly attempted to lure him away from Evanston.

“We have one of the best coaches in college football and, more importantly, a leader uncommonly suited to this University,” said Northwestern AD Jim Phillips. “Over the course of his tenure, Coach Fitzgerald has built a culture of unwavering belief in excellence both on and off the field, and led our Wildcats to unprecedented sustained success. They boast incredible achievement in the classroom, in the community and in competition, and will for years to come.”

The Wildcats have made two trips to the Big Ten Championship in the past three years and 14 of Northwestern’s 16 all-time bowl appearances have come with Fitzgerald as a player or coach.