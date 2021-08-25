Parker’s return, Quigley’s strong shooting help the Sky beat the Dream

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 24: Candace Parker #3 and Courtney Vandersloot #22 of the Chicago Sky talk during the game against the Atlanta Dream on August 24, 2021 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, GA – On Monday, it looked as if the Chicago Sky would have to start their five-game road trip with a player who has helped the team to plenty of success when she’s been in the lineup this year.

But the fortunes for Candace Parker flipped quickly on Tuesday, as she was upgraded from doubtful to probable as he continued to deal with an ankle sprain. Then just before tipoff against the Atlanta Dream in College Park, Georgia, the forward was back in the lineup.

Like she has so many times in her first year with her hometown team, Parker made a major impact in a successful evening for the Sky, but she wasn’t alone.

Parker had 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in her return to the lineup after missing Saturday’s contest against the Lynx as the Sky beat the Dream 86-79 to snap a two-game losing streak.

Allie Quigley, who has recently moved back into the starting lineup after a hamstring injury slowed her up at the start of the season, led the team in scoring 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, making a trio of three-pointers.

Kahleah Copper wasn’t far behind with 16 points while Courtney Vandersloot notched another double-double with 12 points and ten assists on the evening.

The performance comes at a good time for the Sky as they stare down a difficult schedule in which their next four games are against team ahead of them in the standings. Reigning WNBA champion Seattle will be the opponent for the next two games, the first on Friday and the second on Sunday in Everett, Washington.

A game against the Mercury in Phoenix comes on August 31st as they sit a game-and-a-half ahead of the Sky for fifth in the WNBA. The second-place Las Vegas Aces will round out the road trip on September 2nd.

“We all gotta have that confidence that this is go time and this is the time we’re gonna be our best,” said Quigley. “I think we’ll find out what we’re made of, and I think we’re ready for the challenge.”