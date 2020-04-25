Ovarian Cycle Chicago fundraiser rides on virtually

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - After Susan Eisenberg was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2011, her daughter Jenna needed to find something to help her cope.

So she reached out to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance and brought their national Ovarian Cycle fundraiser to Chicago.

“Over the last eight years, we have raised over $400,000,” Susan Eisenberg said. “This year over $8,000. Every little bit helps.”

Social distancing meant putting the brakes on cycling, but the event would still ride on, with a different spin.

“The whole committee decided that we still wanted to recognize the day,” Eisenberg said. “Ovarian cancer still going on. People need to be together and enjoy community feeling.”

So this Sunday, instead of hopping on bikes at the Midtown Athletic Club Bannuckburn, Eisenberg and others will exercise from home in the Ovarian Cycle Chicago’s first virtual workout. It will be livestreamed on Facebook at 2 p.m. And even though they can’t physically be together, they remain united and committed to the cause of fighting Ovarian Cancer.

“Being a survivor, the community aspect is vital. You aren’t alone. When you are alone for crazy reasons, it makes you feel good in the moment, and that’s what this whole thing’s about.”

To donate or sign up for the virtual workout, you can head to OCRAHope.org/Chicago.