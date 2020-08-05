Once again, the Sky make the play they need to late to stay at the top of the WNBA standings

BRADENTON, Fla. – There is a pattern developing with James Wade’s second Chicago Sky team during this still young 2020 WNBA season.

The talented group has a flair for the dramatic and a tendency to save their best for the closing moments in games. On Tuesday evening, they proved that once again, though it may not have exactly been the way they would have drawn it up.

After watching a six-point lead dwindle down to just one in the closing seconds, the Sky made a strong defensive stand to preserve an 82-79 victory. It’s the third time the team has made a stop on the final possession of the game, doing so against the Aces & Saturday against the Mystics to seal a win.

Those late efforts have the Sky at 4-1 during the young season at the league’s bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. It ties them at the top of the WNBA standings with the Seattle Storm.

After making the game-winning basket against Washington on Saturday night, Cheyenne Parker did her part on the defensive end with under ten seconds to go. With the Sky holding onto a one-point lead, the forward knocked the ball out of the hands of Satou Sabally and it was picked up by Kahleah Copper.

Courtney Vandersloot would hit two free throws to seal the game with under a second to go as the Sky get another tight victory.

Parker led a balanced Sky offense where all five starters scored in double figures, getting 15 points along with Azura Stevens and Allie Quigley.

In their continued work with social justice issues during the season, the Sky joined other teams in the league in wearing T-Shirts that said “Vote Warnock” for Pastor Raphael Warnock of Atlanta. He is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a part-owner of the Atlanta Dream, who has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.