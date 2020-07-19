Once again, Luis Robert puts on a show at the White Sox intrasquad scrimmage

CHICAGO – After months of anticipation, the White Sox and their fans have just six days to wait for their 2020 season to begin.

But one of their best young prospects is giving fans something to watch before the real action starts next Friday night – doing so on Saturday nights to be specific.

Perhaps the Highlight of MLB Summer Camp Scrimmages: White Sox OF Luis Robert's falling down homer today at Guaranteed Rate Field, as captured by WGN photojournalist Clark Gray. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/C3GEa3ZBI6 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 11, 2020

After his falling down homer against Carlos Rodon last Saturday, Luis Robert managed to top that with another impressive power display in a night intrasquad scrimmage at Guaranteed Rate Field this week.

Luis Robert makes it look so easy. pic.twitter.com/z4Uwd4zIQd — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 18, 2020

In the first inning, the outfield took this pitch from Kelvin Herrera deep into center field and into the shrubbery in center for the solo shot. The deep blast is one of the longest by a player in summer camp, but his next one might have topped that.

Luis Robert hit another home run AND it hit the last row.



Say it with us: MERCY! pic.twitter.com/vFNcH2U2R9 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 19, 2020

Robert got his bat on the inside pitcher from Steve Cishek and smashed it down the line in left for a second home. The ball would land in the last row of the seats in left field, earning the claps of his teammates in the empty stadium as he rounds the bases.

Likely the team’s opening day centerfielder and leadoff hitter, Robert’s exploits have caught the eye of White Sox fans and those on the team who may not have seen him play much in the minors. But for Nick Madrigal, who made his way up the system with Robert, it’s no surprise.

“A lot of people are kinda shocked, ‘How’d he do that?’ But I know how much raw power he has. I’ve seen him hit balls 400 feet just one-handed,” said Madrigal of Robert before his two-homer game on Saturday. “He’s a tremendous athlete, and I think he’s going to be great this year.”

Consecutive Saturdays at Guaranteed Rate Field provide some proof that could be the case in 2020.