Once again, George McCaskey, Ted Phillips will play a major role in choosing the Bears’ GM & head coach

LAKE FOREST – This is not the first time they’ve done something like this, thought some had hoped their last would have come in the past.

After a few misses on head coaching and general manager hires, there was a though the Bears might introduce a new structure to their front office to aid in the team having more sustained success on the field. After all, the team’s championship drought currently sits at 36 years and the 11th anniversary of their last playoff win is quickly approaching.

But team chairman George McCaskey along with CEO Ted Phillips, both who will remain in their positions, are a part of a committee the team has chosen to help pick out the top two positions on the football side of the franchise.

Those came open after the team dismissed both general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy on Monday following a 6-11 2021 season. McCaskey and Phillips will be two of the five people on the committed which will help to chose each position.

Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, who built a four-time AFC Championship team in Buffalo and the Super Bowl XLI champion in Indianapolis, will serve as an advisor. Two other members of the franchise will be adding their voices to the process for the first time: Bears vice president of player engagement LaMar “Soup” Campbell and senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion Tanesha Wade.

One change that was made was that the new general manager will report to McCaskey directly instead of Phillips and the chairman will make the final decision on that position. This is being done so the CEO can focus on the Bears closing their deal to purchase Arlington Park then investigating the feasibility of building a stadium on that site.

So why does Phillps remain on the committee to chose the next coach?

“Because I trust Ted implicitly, because I have great respect for his judgement, his analytical skills, his instincts when it comes to the people that we’re interviewing, and in the end, he’ll be negotiating the contract with the general manager and the head coach,” said McCaskey.

Bears’ fans may be skeptical that the pair, even with the help of others, will be able to aid in finding the right pair to lead the team forward. McCaskey was asked directly why he believes this time they will be able to get the picks right in order to deliver the team their first championship since the 1985 season.

“I don’t think we’re gonna convince them today or, like I said, perhaps even the day our next general manager and head coach are introduced,” said McCaskey. “We’ve got to have results on the field. That’s the only thing that matters and that’s when we’ll win Bears’ fans over.

“Bill Polian talks about in his books that decisions he made as a general manager that were considered wildly unpopular at the time but eventually they bore fruit and you have to be ready and willing to make what may very well be an unpopular decision if you’re convinced it’s best for the Bears.”

It’s a faith that might not be shared with a fanbase that’s been burned before and is hoping it won’t happen again.