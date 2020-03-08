Once again, Bradley saves its best for the MVC Tournament to snag an NCAA Tournament spot

ST. LOUIS, MO – MARCH 08: Bradley guard Darrell Brown Jr. (5) tightly guards Valparaiso guard Daniel Sackey (4) during a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament basketball game between the Bradley Braves and the Valparaiso Crusaders, on March 08, 2020, at Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO. Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Sometimes the fact that an invitation to the “Big Dance” completely relies on a couple of days in March can be a bad thing for teams. In a few leagues that may only get one squad to the NCAA Tournament, a season worth of work can disappear over the course of 40 minutes.

Bradley would be on the opposite end of that thinking, for two solid seasons have become NCAA Tournament-worthy thanks to a few inspired days in St. Louis.

After winning the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in 2019 as the fifth seed, Bradley did it again this weekend from the fourth spot in the tournament. They completed a second-straight championship run with an 80-66 win over seventh-seeded Valparaiso on Sunday afternoon at the Enterprise Center.

It’s the first time that the Braves have made back-to-back NCAA Tournaments since the 1954 and 1955 season. That was the best era in program history as the team advanced to consecutive Final Fours and made the national championship game in 1954.

This year’s team is now up 23 wins, which is the most for the program since the 1993-1994 season as they qualify for their tenth NCAA Tournament. In 2019, the Braves were the 15th seed in East Regional and lost in a competitive first round game to second-seeded Michigan State.

Perhaps their spot will be a bit higher this season after a strong run over the weekend in St. Louis during a most unusual “Arch Madness.” The top three seeds were all knocked out of the tournament on Friday, leaving the Braves as the top seed going into the weekend.

After a five-point win over Southern Illinois, the Braves scored a decisive win over Drake (10 points) on Saturday before pulling away in the second half against seventh-seeded Valparaiso. Trailing by two at the break, Bradley outscored the Crusaders 44-28 in the second half, with Darrell Brown leading the way with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Elijah Childs scored 17 points and Ja’Shon Henry had 16 to help finish off yet another memorable weekend in St. Louis for the Braves.