Olympia Fields prepares to host the 2020 BMW Championship

OLYMPIA FIELDS – This is a course that’s seen it’s fair share of major tournaments during its proud history.

From the Western Open to the US Open and the PGA Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club has welcomed some of the best in golf to the south suburbs for competition.

In 2020, it will do so again as they stage the BMW Championship as the COVID-19 pandemic. While that presents challenges, the course will be ready to go when the players arrive to play in the final week of August.

Josh Frydman visited Olympia Fields Country Club this week to see how they’re getting ready for the event. You can watch that story that aired on GN Sports on August 21st in teh video above.