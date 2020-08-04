Oilers have the push late to beat the Blackhawks in Game 2

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 03: Andreas Athanasiou #28 of the Edmonton Oilers shoots the puck against Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks in Game Two of the Western Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 03, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

EDMONTON – Once again, it was six goals that would prove to be the mark for scores to come home with the victory in this NHL Preliminary series.

Unfortunately for Jeremy Colliton and his group, that number went against him on a night where the offenses reigned once again in Edmonton.

The #Blackhawks fall to the Oilers in Game 2.



The Qualifying Round Series is now tied 1-1. #CHIvsEDM pic.twitter.com/05mVHEWp8S — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 4, 2020

The Blackhawks kept pace with the high-powered Oilers through the first two periods, but this time they didn’t have a lead to fall back on in the third period. Edmonton got both goals in the final 20 minutes, each within a minute, to pull out a 6-3 win over the Blackhawks at Rogers Place Monday night.

The effort wasn’t on part with their 6-4 win in Game 1, and the Oilers, hoping to stay in the series, used three goals from Connor McDavid to even the series at one.

No trip back to Chicago for the next two games, of course. Thanks to the pandemic. They’ll meet again in Edmonton for Game 3 on Wednesday night, and it’s hard to believe the teams won’t get offensive once again.

McDavid was the one who found the net in a hurry on Monday, scoring on his first shift just 19 seconds into the game then adding another at the 4:05 mark. Patrick Kane countered just over five minutes later with his first of the tournament to tie it at one.

Tyler Ennis was the beneficiary of a bad Blackhawks turnover early in the second period, and his goal put Edmonton back up by two. Then came some scoring from the Blackhawks’ defense – with Slater Koekkoek getting his first career playoff goal and Ollie Maatta adding another to pull the Blackhawks even.

What seemed like the chance for a surge to the lead instead fizzled over the next 25 minutes. McDavid got the hat trick under two minutes later and the Oilers would never give the lead back up. A misplay by Corey Crawford behind his net in the first part of the third period led to a James Neal that made it a two-goal advantage.

Alex Chiasson added another 40 seconds later to put it out of reach. It completed another offensive night in Edmonton, but one where the Blackhawks didn’t have the push to take a commanding series lead.