NWSL players, including the Chicago Red Stars, make their voices heard during the league tournament

HERRIMAN, UT – JUNE 27: Julie Ertz #8 and Rachel Hill #5 hold Casey Short #6 of the Chicago Red Stars kneel during the playing of the national anthem prior to a game against the Washington Spirit in the first round of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium on June 27, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

HERRIMAN, Utah – After nearly four months without professional team sports in America, the main professional women’s soccer league in the country had the most unique of spotlights.

The National Women’s Soccer League, starting last Saturday, would get the chance to kick off sports following the suspension of most seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early March.

It would give the still young league the shot to show off the talents of their players to an even bigger audience, since for the moment they’re the only team sport going. At the same time, the league would also have the chance to show their commitment to social justice activism.

They’d be the first league to begin play since the death of George Floyd on May 25th, which has sparked protests, civil unrest, and conversation about racism and police brutality against African-Americans.

So far the league has decided to let their players express their activism, especially before the game.

Members of the Chicago Red Stars take a knee during the national anthem while wearing #BlackLivesMatter shirts before a game against the Washington Spirit in the first round of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. #CHIvWAS | #NWSL 📷: Alex Goodlett pic.twitter.com/jes1dSaj5O — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) June 28, 2020

Before each of the games so far, including the Chicago Red Stars’ match against the Washington Spirit on Saturday, teams wore “Black Lives Matter” T-Shirts and arm bands during warmups. During the National Anthem, a number of players took a knee in a demonstration to raise awareness for the movement.

That included an emotional moment Saturday when Red Stars defender Casey Short wept as the anthem was played with teammates Julie Ertz by her side. The image has been one of the most shared in sports over the past few days, with Short writing this long response on Instagram this week.

This week, the NWSL gave teams the option to either be on the field or stay in the locker room during the national anthem.

“We’re going to continue to play the national anthem, but with even more flexibility, and support each player’s right to express their individual views, or not,” said NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird. “The NWSL stands behind every player, official and staff member. Kneel on the field. Stand with your hand over your heart. Honor your feelings in the privacy of the locker room or at midfield.”

Either way, expect that the players in the first league back to action since the pandemic began to make sure they’re voices are heard over the next few weeks.