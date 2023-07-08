EVANSTON, Ill. — The Northwestern University football team released a statement Saturday after a story from the university’s student-run newspaper detailed hazing allegations made against the team that lead to head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s suspension Friday.

In a statement obtained by WGN, Northwestern’s football team wrote “to address the recent hazing investigation” and offer support for their head coach, who they reiterated was not involved, or had knowledge of the hazing allegations until they were brought to his attention during the investigation.

The full statement can be read at the bottom of this article.

The Daily Northwestern, Northwestern University’s student-run newspaper, published an article Saturday morning detailing hazing allegations made by a former football player within the program, that were also confirmed by a second player.

According to the article, the center of the hazing allegations focused around a practice called ‘running.’

According to both players, who spoke on the condition of remaining anonymous, those selected for ‘running’ were restrained by eight-to-ten upperclassmen dressed in various masks resembling those seen in ‘The Purge,’ and then they would proceed to ‘dry-hump’ the victim in a dark locker room.

Among other alleged hazing incidents was a yearly event called ‘the car wash.’

The first player said that several players would stand naked at the entrance and spin in circles, forcing someone entering the shower to rub up against naked teammates. Once in the shower, the first player alleged a hose was set up to spray people with.

The article goes on to detail several other hazing incidents alleged to have happened by the first player, that were then confirmed by the second, along with the mental consequences experienced by victims, going as far as detailing how some victims went through “suicidal tendencies” after being forced to participate in the events.

The investigation behind these alleged incidents began last November at the conclusion of the 2022 college football season.

According to Jon Yates, Northwestern’s vice president for global marketing and communications, a third-party law firm was contracted to conduct the investigation independently, which concluded Friday with the announcement of a series of actions made by the university.

Among those actions, Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks without pay, and the university said they will implement several new programs, in addition to beefing up the tools and resources at the disposal of those in Northwestern Athletics to report incidents and activities found to be in violation of Northwestern’s hazing policy.

Here is a list of the actions taken by Northwestern, based on the findings of the investigation:

Head coach Fitzgerald has been placed on a two-week suspension without pay, beginning immediately.

Football practices at “Camp Kenosha” in Wisconsin will be permanently discontinued.

The University will require monitoring of the football locker room by someone who doesn’t report to the football coaching staff.

The University will create an online reporting tool specifically for student athletes to anonymously report incidents of potential hazing or hazing-related concerns.

The University will provide and require annual mandatory anti-hazing training for all coaches, staff members and student-athletes, with an emphasis on reporting options, the duties to report, discipline for future violations and the fact that hazing is not acceptable regardless of consent.

The University will form an internal working group comprising Northwestern leaders across various disciplines to create a report on policy development, organizational culture, communication, training and enforcement. The group will solicit input from external experts and will make their report open to the entire community.

Northwestern Athletics will better utilize the annual student-athlete-survey process to ensure coaches are aware of and act on student concerns.

Northwestern Athletics will work with the NCAA and Big Ten Conference to ensure all processes and rules are followed.

“Hazing in any form is unacceptable and goes against our core values at Northwestern, where we strive to make the University a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students,” said Northwestern President Michael Schill Friday. “Our athletics programs are held to the highest standards, and in this case, we failed to meet them. I expect that today’s actions will prevent this from ever happening again.”

The investigation was led by Maggie Hickey, a former Illinois Inspector General and partner at ArentFox Schiff, a Washington D.C.-based law firm with an operating office in Lake Forest.

Hickey specializes in white collar legal cases, heading ArentFox Schiff’s White Collar Defense and Government Investigations Practice Group, while also serving as deputy leader of the Litigation and Dispute Resolution Practice Group at the firm.

Hickey interviewed current and former players, as well as coaches and staff, and reviewed thousands of documents that corroborated an anonymous whistleblower’s claims on hazing activities and events they claimed to have happened, according to an executive summary of the independent investigation, also released Friday.

“Current and former players varied on their perspective of the conduct; however, the

investigation team determined that the complainant’s claims were largely supported by the

evidence gathered during the investigation, including separate and consistent first-person

accounts from current and former players,” the executive summary reads in part. “While the investigation did not uncover evidence pointing to specific misconduct by any individual football player or coach, participation in or knowledge of the hazing activities was widespread across football players.”

The executive summary also noted that there was not enough evidence to support that the football coaching staff knew about the ongoing hazing conduct.

“The investigation team did not discover sufficient evidence to believe that coaching staff knew

about the ongoing hazing conduct,” the executive summary reads, in part. “They determined, however, that there had been significant opportunities to discover and report the hazing conduct.”

Full Statement from the Northwestern University Football Team: