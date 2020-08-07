Notre Dame’s 2020 football schedule features 11 games, but no match-up with Navy

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 16: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take the field before the game against the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium on November 16, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND – For one season, it’s almost like they are in a conference.

A proud independent during their entire existence, Notre Dame football has expanded their agreement with the ACC to play ten of their teams during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. A previous deal with the school only had them playing five.

While that was known before Thursday, the conference finally released their schedule that includes Notre Dame. Ten of the games are against ACC opponents, one from the MAC, and one notable exception.

Notre Dame’s 2020 schedule doesn’t include Navy for the first time since 1926, with the teams playing the next year for the first time and then every year till 2019. It ends a 93-year streak for the schools, who were initially supposed to play in Ireland on August 29th and then had the game moved to Annapolis on Labor Day weekend.

Now the game is off, with Western Michigan serving as the Irish’s only non-ACC opponent in the second week of the season in South Bend.

Brian Kelly will open his 11th season at the school against Duke at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, September 12th. It’s one of six home games for the Irish, including the match-up with Clemson, which stayed on its original November 7th date.

Notre Dame will end the season at home on December 5th against Syracuse.