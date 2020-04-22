Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw steps down

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw is stepping down after 33 seasons.

The two-time national champion released this statement to Fighting Irish fans.

“It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach. I want to thank Monk Malloy and Father Jenkins for giving me the opportunity to coach the game I love at a University I love. I have learned much about leadership from the many athletic directors with whom I have served, and in particular, I want to thank Jack Swarbrick for his unwavering support.

I am grateful to have worked with the best assistant coaches in the business, and I have been blessed to coach so many phenomenal women.

To the best fans in the country, it was my honor and privilege to play for you.

Matt and I want to thank everyone who has touched our lives and shared a part of our amazing journey. We will treasure the memories for the rest of our lives. I am proud of what we have accomplished, and I can turn the page to the next chapter in my life with no regrets, knowing that I gave it my best every day.”

After a Hall of Fame career, two national championships and a lifetime commitment to empowering women, @MuffetMcGraw steps down as the head coach of @NDwbb.



Thank you, Coach.



🔗 https://t.co/GyUAW4RvHF#ThankYouMuffet pic.twitter.com/lHB8v96mFH — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) April 22, 2020

Niele Ivey will take over as head coach. Ivey played a role in all of the Fighting Irish’s nine Final Four appearances – two as a player and seven as an assistant coach.

Ivey spent last season as an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies.