SOUTH BEND, Ind. —The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were 20.5 point favorites over the Marshall Thundering Herd heading into their matchup Saturday.

Turns out, Marshall would be the one who came out on top when all was said and done.

The Thundering Herd forced three turnovers and narrowly edged Notre Dame in time of possession, 30:47 – 29:13, due much in part to the success of the run game.

Khalan Laborn ran 31 times for 163 rushing yards and a touchdown for Marshall as the Thundering Herd out-rushed Notre Dame 219-130 overall.

Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchanan finished the day going 18-32 with 201 passing yards and 2 interceptions. Michael Mayer led all receivers with 8 catches for 103 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The upset win marks the second time Marshall has beaten a top-10 ranked team in program history, the first time being a 27-20 win over no. 6-ranked Kansas State back in 2003.