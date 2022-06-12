KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Jack Findlay threw five shutout innings in relief and back-to-back home runs by catcher David LaManna and Jack Brannigan in the seventh sparked Notre Dame to a 7-3 victory over No. 1 overall seed Tennessee in the championship game of the Knoxville Super Regional.

Notre Dame (40-15) will be making just its third College World Series appearance.

The Fighting Irish’s other trips came in 1957 and 2002.

Findlay (6-2) worked out of a jam after entering the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with nobody out, a run in and a runner on second, trailing 3-1. Findlay held the Volunteers in check from there, allowing a single and two walks, while striking out four to get the win.