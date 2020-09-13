Notre Dame starts an unusual 2020 season with a win over Duke

Notre Dame takes the field in front of 16,159 fans to open their season against Duke at Notre Dame Stadium.

SOUTH BEND – For a majority of the past six months, this looked like a moment that might not happen.

The initial spread of COVID-19 and spikes after it around the country and in South Bend certainly shed doubt on whether a contact sport could continue in the middle of a pandemic.

Yet here were Notre Dame and Duke standing on a rain-soaked turf with 16,159 socially distanced fans in the stands around them on Saturday. The band was in what normally would be a jammed student section while the undergrads and grads were scattered in the stadium along with the team’s families.

Oh, and Notre Dame was playing on their home field adorned with an ACC logo – marking the first-ever time they’ve been in a conference in football.

It’s unusual, sure, but it’s football, and it happened on Saturday just as the condensed schedule had it happening. It’s the first of 11 games for Brian Kelly’s team so far this year, and while it wasn’t the prettiest of efforts, it was good enough for the Irish to start the new season on the right foot.

The Irish trailed Duke early and were never quite able to pull away from the Blue Devils on a rainy day at Notre Dame Stadium. But a strong day from sophomore running back Kyren Williams helped the tenth-ranked team to a 27-13 victory to start the season with a win.

He finished with 112 yards on 19 carries and jump started the Irish offense that at times need some help finding rhythm.

Williams got the Irish their first touchdown of the day in the second quarter after Duke kicked a field goal to open up the scoring. After Notre Dame took a 10-6 lead into the half, Williams extended the lead with 26-yard scoring run on fourth-and-one to open up some breathing room.

The Blue Devils got it back within four with a third quarter touchdown, but Ian Book put it out of reach with a scoring pass to Avery Davis early in the fourth quarter. Entering his final season with the Irish, Book was 19-of-31 for 263 yards with the touchdown and an interception.

Saturday was a most unusual day for him as he played his first game at Notre Dame Stadium without a crowd at or near capacity. Yet he did appreciate those students and other members of the campus who did what they could to create a gameday like no other.

“Honestly when I got out there I was pretty happy with the crowd that we had. They did a great job. Felt like more people that I thought it would be. I loved it,” said Book. “The crowd was great, it’s a good home atmosphere.”

One that will be the norm for the rest of the 2020 season.