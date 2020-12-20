Notre Dame makes the College Football Playoff as the fourth seed

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish leads his team out of the tunnel before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND – What looked like it might be a clear shot to make the playoff got a little cloudy on Saturday afternoon.

In their second meeting with Clemson in 2020, Notre Dame was dominated by the Tigers in a 34-10 defeat, their first of the season. Ranked second before the game, there was some doubt as to whether the Irish would hold onto their spot in the playoff.

Despite that defeat, it ended up working out for Brian Kelly’s team, who is headed back to the College Football Playoff.

The Irish got the fourth and final playoff spot and will face Alabama in the National Semifinal on January 1st in Arlington, Texas. It will be the first meeting between the schools since they met for the BCS National Championship on January 9, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida, when the Crimson Tide routed the Irish 42-14 for a championship.

If Notre Dame reverses that result, they’ll head back to Hard Rock Stadium for the National Championship game against either Clemson or Ohio State – the other two finalists on January 11th. The Irish are trying to end a 32-year championship drought, with their last title coming under Lou Holtz in 1988.

In Kelly’s 11th season in South Bend, Notre Dame finished the regular season undefeated for the third time in his tenure. He also did so during the 2012 season (which was later vacated) and in 2018 when the Irish qualified for the playoff.

All but one of the Irish’s ten opponents were from the ACC as the school joined the conference in order to fill out their schedule. The won their six games leading up to their showdown with Clemson on November 7th, getting victories in all but one by double digits.

On that Saturday night in South Bend, the Irish beat the Tigers 47-40 in a double overtime classic which gave the school their first win over a top ranked team since 1993. After that, Notre Dame went onto beat Boston College, 19th-ranked North Carolina, then Syracuse in the regular season finale.