Notre Dame finishes an undefeated October to get to a November showdown with Clemson

ATLANTA – In some ways, Brian Kelly went against one of the biggest coaching sayings that’s used ad nauseum in the world of sports.

“One Game at a Time.”

The Notre Dame head coach wasn’t ignoring it completely as his team started October following a three-week pause to their season during COVID-19. But the coach wasn’t going to deny what some of his players were probably thinking and the fanbase was surely considering – an early November showdown with undefeated Clemson.

If the Irish could reach there without a loss – which would be a 6-0 record – it would set up one of the schools biggest home games in history. So Kelly would talk about what his team needed to do to elevate their game over the month of October to prepare for a showdown that could help determine their National Championship Playoff fate.

After four weeks and four-straight victories, Notre Dame has accomplished their goal of reaching that showdown with their current ACC rival.

While it may not have been the cleanest of efforts, the Irish had plenty to keep Georgia Tech at a distance on Saturday to win it 31-14 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The victory puts Notre Dame at 6-0 on the season, and indeed, they will face the undefeated Tigers Saturday night in South Bend.

The conversation that’s been going on with Kelly and his players for a few weeks now can make it’s way in a much-anticipated game week.

“We’ve talked about Clemson, we’ve been waiting to play Clemson,” said Kelly after the win over the Yellow Jackets. “But we wanted to play Clemson after we upped our performance level. I wouldn’t say that it was our best performance today, but we did some good things and we’ve been preparing for this opportunity to play the best team in the country in Clemson.”

Some could argue it’s the biggest home game for the Irish since their showdown with No. 1 USC in 2005. Ninth-ranked Notre Dame lost that contest on the infamous “Bush Push” that kept the Trojans undefeated as they appeared in the BCS National Championship later that year.

There are others that could argue it’s the biggest home game since No. 1 Florida State faced the second-ranked Irish in November of 1993, a game Notre Dame won 31-24.

This match-up did lose a bit of its luster since Clemson will be playing without it’s best player – quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Diagnosed with COVID-19 this past week, the Heisman Trophy finalist remains in the ACC-mandated protocol and won’t be out in time for the game with the Irish

D.J. Uiagalelei, who started against Boston College in a six-point home win for the Tigers, will get the call again on what could be a memorable night in South Bend. It’s certainly one that’s been on Notre Dame’s mind for quite some time.