Notre Dame College Prep gets ready for a most unusual 2021 season

NILES – The final chapter of Notre Dame Prep’s storybook 2019-’20 boys basketball season will always remain unwritten.

“It sucks but we’ll never know what will happen,” said senior Troy D’Amico. “But we put that behind us and use it as motivation this year. It makes us want to win every game.”

A school record 29 wins and a trip to the 3A Super Sectional ended abruptly thanks to the pandemic. Now 11 months later, a veteran team searching for closure can finally get back on the floor.

“There were 32 teams left when our season got cut short so there’s no telling what could’ve happened,” said head coach Kevin Clancy. “We would have liked to have finality we didn’t have. The seniors this year are hungry to prove what they can do. One last chance to play together again.”

The dons are grateful to be back on floor and eager to make most of it, scheduling as many opponents as they can next five weeks, and even using social media to find opponents.

“Sunday night we sent out a tweet looking for non-conference games, and we got a great response to get games scheduled because of the social push,” Clancy said.

The Dons are loaded again – led by SIU commit D’Amico and Harvard commit Louis Lesmond, along with duel-sport star Anthony Sayles, one of the top unsigned seniors in the state.

“We are a brotherhood,” Sayles said. “No one is selfish. We just want to see each other succeed.”

The games will look different this season. Fan capacity is maxed out at 50 people and players must wear masks the entire time they are in the game.

“It’s tough because you don’t have that dry heave you usually get when you feel gassed,” said senior Frank Lynch.

“It’s a little bit hard to get used to it, hard to breathe,” Lesmond said. “We heard we’ll have some mask breaks, so it’ll be different and a challenge.”

They are sacrifices players are willing to make to get back doing what they love and hopefully finish things on their own terms.

“Just go hard as I can, leave everything on the court,” D’Amico said of this season. “We dedicated it to the seniors from last season and the guys who can’t watch in person to continue the Notre Dame legacy.”